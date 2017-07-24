Single-engine aircraft force-landed in Zhambyl region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The incident occurred 10 km from Kokkainar village, Chuy district, Zhambyl region on Monday morning. Therefore, the previously received information that the aircraft landed 180 km from the town of Kaskelen, Almaty region, was not confirmed.

"On Monday at 10:30am we received a report that at 08:20am a trainer single-engine airplane Tecnam-P 2002 piloted by Zhumagaliyev, a student of the Civil Aviation Academy, made an emergency landing while performing the training flight on route #32, Azem airfield - Kopa station - Otar station. The Tecnam-P 2002 aircraft belongs to the training center of the Civil Aviation Academy," said the duty officer of Zhambyl Region Emergency Situations Department.

It is noted that there were no victims as a result of the incident.