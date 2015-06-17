Single-industry towns development to slow down - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pace of development of single-industry towns is likely to slow down in the nearest future, believes Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.

"Recently we had a telephone conference with all members of the Government, akims (mayors) of cities and single-industry towns. At the meeting, we gave consideration to pros and cons of the program [on the development of single-industry towns]. On the one hand, the Government continues to support these towns, but on the other hand, all the money allotted is spent on the development of housing and public utilities and infrastructure of these towns, instead of entrepreneurship," Prime Minister Massimov admitted. The head of the Kazakh Government also stressed that changes in the economic situation will inevitably influence industrial development. According to him, the pace of development of single-industry towns is likely to slow down in the years to come. "Perhaps, the Government will have to amend the programs related to the development of these towns," he added.