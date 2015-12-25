Single Pharmaceutical Distributor saved 37 bln tenge of budgetary funds since 2009

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Single Pharmaceutical Distributor has saved 37 bln tenge of budgetary funds since 2009. Deputy Chairperson of the Healthcare Ministry's Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee Larissa Pak told it at the enlarged meeting of LLP SK-Pharmacy in Astana today.

"In 2007, the Single Pharmaceutical Distributor purchased 27 items of pharmaceuticals. Presently, we buy up to 900 items," Larissa Pak said. The role of the Single Distributor is great in the system of public drug coverage. At the time of its establishment, the Single Distributor was set several objectives, such as non-stop coverage of population with pharmaceuticals, raising the level of pharmaceutical industry and saving budgetary funds. "None of the healthcare organizations could save as much funds as the Single Distributor could. Since 2009, we have saved approximately 37 bln tenge, because we bought the drugs based on selection and price-lowering methods," she added.