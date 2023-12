ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Sinopec Corp President Yu Baocai debated the development of new oi and gas projects, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.

The Prime Minister stressed that Sinopec participated in the development of several significant projects in Kazakhstan, including the modernization of the Atyrau refinery.

He reminded that in his recent Address to the Nation the Head of State stressed the need to form the solid industrial backbone in the country. In particular, the task was set to speed up the development of petrochemical productions.