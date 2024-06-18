Sir Paul McCartney returns: Tour dates since 2018 announced

Sir Paul McCartney has announced his first UK tour dates since 2018, with performances in Manchester and London this December, Kazinform News Agency reports.

These concerts mark the British leg of his Got Back Tour, which features an extensive setlist from his illustrious career, including The Beatles' "Love Me Do", Wings' "Band On The Run", and solo hits like "Coming Up" and "Dance Tonight". The tour, which began in April 2022, has already grossed over $200 million.

Expressing his enthusiasm, McCartney said he was "excited to be ending my year back at home", and looked forward to the "special feeling" of playing on home soil. "Let's get set to party. I can't wait to see you", he added.

The 81-year-old musician will perform at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena on 14 and 15 December, followed by London's O2 Arena on 18 and 19 December. Additionally, McCartney announced dates in Paris and Madrid.

These UK dates will be his first since headlining Glastonbury in 2022, where he delivered an emotional three-hour set featuring guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl. During that performance, he revived classic hits, sang a virtual duet with John Lennon, played George Harrison's ukulele on "Something", and concluded with a spectacular rendition of "Live And Let Die" complete with fireworks.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, eager to see the legendary musician bring his celebrated repertoire to life once again on stages.