Sir Timothy Berners-Lee admits he's scared about future of his invention

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM The inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Timothy Berners-Lee who is currently taking part in the Sharjah's International Government Communication Forum along the former Whitehouse Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, Nobel Peace Laureate Lech Walesa, founder of Wikipedia, Jimmy Wales and many modern history makers, noted that today's Internet is not the same as when it was created.

According to him, today the Web has become a necessity of life, though it has been a "recurring battle to keep it open and transparent".

Sir Timothy Berners-Lee said that when the Web was created 29 years ago, it was thought to be an open platform that would be an instrument for a free exchange of information and collaboration. But now when we have lost control of our personal data he is concerned about his invention.



"I've become worried about new threats which I believe we must address in order for the web to fulfill its true potential as a tool that serves all of humanity..."



According to him, the age of social networks has changed the Web and today people to have a different view of it. Sir Timothy Berners-Lee noted that after two decades of trying to keep the Internet open and producing "wonderful things" we are coming to a conclusion that it may not be as simple as it sounds.



Speaking earlier in the day at the forum, in light with the recent scandals when corporations were using people's personal information without their consent, the inventor of the Web called for a new balance between data sharing and government regulation to restore people's faith in social media.