Sitting of CIS Heads of Government Council taking place in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The sitting of the CIS Heads of Government Council is being held in Bishkek now. Upon completion of the sitting the final documents are planned to be signed by the sitting participants.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitri Medvedev, Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip, Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Rustam Azimov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Head of the Government of Turkmenistan Satlyk Satlykov and Ambassador of Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Doroshenko are taking part in the sitting.

Besides, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Executive Secretary of the CIS Sergei Lebedev takes part in the work of the sitting as well.

The agenda of the sitting includes 22 issues and signing of seven documents.