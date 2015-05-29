EN
    15:58, 29 May 2015 | GMT +6

    Sitting of CIS Heads of Government to become another step towards integration

    BURABAI. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov expressed his confidence about the present sitting of the CIS Heads of Government being the next step in integration of the CIS member states.

    "I would like to express my satisfaction with the results of today's event which, I am sure, will become the next step on the way of integration of our countries and increasing of wellbeing of our people," K. Massimov said to journalists after the sitting of the CIS Heads of Government in Burabai.

    The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted that the participants of the sitting discussed the agenda that included 20 documents.

    "The discussed documents outline our cooperation in economic, innovation, technological, cultural and humanitarian and military spheres," K. Massimov added.

