Sitting of commission for control of expenditures held in National Bank of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A sitting of the commission for control of spending of finances allocated from the National Fund took place in the National Bank of Kazakhstan today.

Heads of "Baiterek" JSC, Damu Fund, "Kazakhstan Development Bank" JSC, "Baiterek Development" JSC and "Kazakhstan Mortgage Company" JSC took part in the sitting.

The participants of the sitting discussed the issues regarding execution, monitoring and control over allocated funds. Damu Fund reported on the mechanism of return of the released funds and on directing them for the secondary use.

According to Damu Fund, the secondary disbursement of the funds allocated for financing projects of the entities of small and medium-sized business in the processing industry in the spring of 2014 makes KZT 25.712 bln as of April 1, 2016.

According to Damu, KZT 50 bln allocated in late 2014 for financing projects of the entities of small and medium-sized business in the processing industry was disbursed in December 2015.

In turn, according to "Kazakhstan Development Bank" JSC, KZT 41.575 bln or 83% of the total amount, 50 bln, allocated for financing big enterprises in the processing industry at the end of 2014 was used for financing 32 projects.

As Damu Fund says, 50 billion tenge allocated for financing projects of the entities of small and medium-sized business in the processing industry in 2015 was allocated in March 2016.

According to "Kazakhstan Development Bank", KZT 50 bln was allocated for financing of projects of big enterprises in the processing industry in 2015, and KZT 40.758 bln of the total amount was used for financing of 43 projects.

Besides, "Kazakhstan Development Bank" JSC informed that 19.375 billion tenge of KZT 26 billion allocated in 2015 and in 2016 for extending credits for individuals for buying cars made in Kazakhstan was used for extending credits to 5745 people.