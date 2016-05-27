Sitting of Foreign Investors Council kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 29th plenary sitting of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of Kazakhstan kicked off in the Palace of Independence in Astana today. The theme of the sitting is "Astana - International Financial Center".

President Nursultan Nazarbayev opened the sitting. It is expected that about a dozen of speakers will deliver speeches including President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev, Head of International Financial Center "Astana" Kairat Kelimbetov, Chairman of the Board of "JP Morgan Chase International" Jacob Frankel and others.

The Council was established in 1998 in order to ensure the dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan and foreign investors for effectively addressing problems in the investment sphere in the country. The Council has 38 members.