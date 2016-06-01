Sitting of Kazakhstan Friends Club took place in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regular sitting of the Kazakhstan Friends Club took place in the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Ergali Bulegenov and Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Viktor Guminsky chaired the sitting.

The Kazakhstani Ambassador informed the participants of the meeting about the current and most relevant issues of political and social and economic life of the country, the recently held Astana Economic Forum, preparation for the EXPO-2017 and the Winter Universiade-2017 and planned bilateral events at a high level. The special attention was paid to the international initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly and the main ideas of the Manifesto "The World. The 21st century".

E. Bulegenov stressed the historic and international importance of the Manifesto as a large-scale document capable of a big contribution to strengthening of the global stability. The Ambassador also noted the support of Belarus to Kazakhstan at the international platforms including promotion of Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

V. Guminsky and the other members of the Club noted the relevance of the ideas of President Nazarbayev outlined in the Manifesto "The World. The 21st century".



