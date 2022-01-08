EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:36, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Situation in Karaganda region under control

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – All public utilities, shops and public transport operate as usual in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Akim (governor) of the region Zhenis Kassymbek chaired a meeting where he heard reports and gave instructions given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address on 7 January 2022.

    Governor Kassymbek said the country witnessed unprecedented attempt to undermine its stability in the past days. «Peaceful civilians and law-enforcement agents have sustained injuries in mass riots in Kazakhstan,» said Kassymbek, adding that the situation in the region is under control.

    He went on to thank law-enforcement agencies for ensuring security.

    Curfew was imposed in Karaganda region from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am. Round-the-clock checkpoints were put up as well.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!