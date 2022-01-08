Situation in Karaganda region under control

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – All public utilities, shops and public transport operate as usual in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim (governor) of the region Zhenis Kassymbek chaired a meeting where he heard reports and gave instructions given by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address on 7 January 2022.

Governor Kassymbek said the country witnessed unprecedented attempt to undermine its stability in the past days. «Peaceful civilians and law-enforcement agents have sustained injuries in mass riots in Kazakhstan,» said Kassymbek, adding that the situation in the region is under control.

He went on to thank law-enforcement agencies for ensuring security.

Curfew was imposed in Karaganda region from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am. Round-the-clock checkpoints were put up as well.