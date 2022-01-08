EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:09, 08 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Situation in N Kazakhstan remains stable

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Situation in North Kazakhstan region remains stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Shopping malls, pharmacies, grocery stores operate routinely. Residents don’t line up at ATMs in an attempt to get cash.

    The situation near the buildings of the regional and city administrations is calm. The law enforcers cordoned off the buildings and increased the security.

    «No cases of looting were reported in the region overnight,» the regional police said.

    25 checkpoints were put up in the region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region 2022 state of emergency
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!