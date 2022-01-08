Situation in N Kazakhstan remains stable

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Situation in North Kazakhstan region remains stable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shopping malls, pharmacies, grocery stores operate routinely. Residents don’t line up at ATMs in an attempt to get cash.

The situation near the buildings of the regional and city administrations is calm. The law enforcers cordoned off the buildings and increased the security.

«No cases of looting were reported in the region overnight,» the regional police said.

25 checkpoints were put up in the region.