Situation is stable – PM Bektenov inspects condition of Astana counter-regulator

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov together with Mayor of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek and Governor of Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov checked the situation with flooding and inspected the Astana counter-regulator, Maibalyk Lake and Vyacheslavskoye water reservoir, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Government.

“According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the situation is stable and is under control. There is no threat of flooding of Astana city,” the press service of the Government informed.

Olzhas Bektenov was also reported on the situation on the Astana water reservoir.

“The volume of the water reservoir is 409 million cubic meters. Water is discharged at the level of 400 cubic meters per second. The peak of flooding has already passed on the Preobrazhensky hydro-junction. The inflow of water on the Nura River is declining with 1,400 meters per second passing. Water masses are gradually spreading along the mouth of the Nura River,” the press service adds.

The akimats of Astana and Akmola region are working jointly on prevention of flooding of the nearby settlements and the city.

The operational headquarters is monitoring the situation in Astana city, Kosshy town and Taitobe village.