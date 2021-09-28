Situation with coronavirus infection under control – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Situation with the coronavirus infection is under control, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said at the Astana Media Week in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the Astana Media Week on Tuesday, Minister Tsoi admitted that the coronavirus pandemic had been one of the biggest global challenges for the entire humankind as it affected economics, societies, communities and every single family. Even the most resistant to crisis systems of healthcare failed ‘the COVID-19 test’.

At the dawn of the global pandemic, according to Tsoi, people were put under pressure because of the lack of full information about the coronavirus infection. No one knew what to do with the new virus. The Kazakh Government managed to mobilize its resources and formed a special interdepartmental commission responsible for fighting the pandemic in the country.

Minister Tsoi said that thanks to the efforts taken today Kazakhstan-based laboratories are able to carry out some 120,000 PCR tests per day. 17 infectious facilities have been built, all regions of the country have been provided with necessary pharmaceuticals. The situation with the coronavirus infection was gradually taken under control.

He also added that during the coronavirus pandemic it was very important to cover the developments in the country related to the novel virus. To this end, Kazakhstan launched coronavirus2020.kz. website and also informed the population of the latest news regarding COVID-19 through other sources, including social media.

In conclusion, Minister Tsoi also called the development of anti-COVID vaccines a milestone. He revealed that over 7.5 million people in Kazakhstan had already got at least their first jab of anti-COVID vaccines.