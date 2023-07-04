Situation with emergency halt at Atyrau refinery under control – governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov claimed that the situation at the Atyrau oil refinery LLP is under control, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After the emergency halt at the Atyrau oil refinery, governor Shapkenov told the Government meeting on Tuesday the situation is under control. According to him, the work of the equipment at the Atyrau oil refinery will be restored gradually.

«In general the situation is under control. Tomorrow the Atyrau oil refinery will return to its routine mode,» said Shapkenov, adding that the repair works had been completed.

Recall that the emergency halt was reported at the Atyrau oil refinery on Monday evening due to power outage.