Situation with mines not to affect CPC work – Minister Akchulakov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov has commented on the situation regarding the mines found around the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal at Novorossyisk port, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The ammunition has been there since the World War II… in sufficient quantity, unfortunately,» Akchulakov said.

He assured that the situation will not affect one way or the other the work of the Consortium.

‘Kashagan will be under repair till July 15. One mooring facility is functioning now; two more have been halted for the bottom-cleaning works,» the Minister explained.

«These works will last from June 15 to June 25,» he explained.

