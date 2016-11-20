Situation with Park Geun-hye not to affect S Korea’s policy in regard to Kazakhstan

SEOUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korea will not change is policy regarding Kazakhstan due to the situation around current President of the country Park Geun-hye, Director of the Europe Department of the South Korean MFA Soosuk Lim said in an exclusive with Kazinform correspondent.



“Eurasian integration remains one of the main areas in our new President’s policy. This policy aims at establishment of stability, long-lasting peace and joint prosperity of all countries in this region. In particular, Central Asian countries are important partners for us in promotion of this Eurasian integration. Kazakhstan is important for us, because your country is a strategic and global partner both in politics and economy,” Soosuk Lim says.





Recall that tens of thousands people have been protesting in Seoul for about a month calling on President Park Geun-hye’s to resign due to the political scandal she is involved in.





As mass media reported, the President allowed her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil to interfere into country governance process and unveiled state secrets to her.

Kazinform reported about demonstrations on November 12.



