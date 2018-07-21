Сivil funeral for Denis Ten begins in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The civil funeral service for Denis Ten has begun in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

People gathered at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace, where the coffin with the body of Denis Tenis is located, and are saying farewell to the whole country's beloved. Almaty citizens are carrying flowers, portraits, and expressing condolences to the family and friends of the native athlete.



It is expected that Minister of Culture and Sport of Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, representatives of the Almaty City Hall, merited athletes, and relatives of Denis Ten will make funeral speeches.







Famous Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin also came there from the U.S. to attend the funeral.



























There is also a mourning rally at Astana's ice palace "Barys Arena".



Astana citizens are bringing flowers, many of them cannot hold back their tears.



Famous Kazakhstani athletes including Daniyar Yeleussinov, Yekaterina Aydova, Denis Kuzin, Kazakh Minister of Information and Communication Dauren Abayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kim Dae-sik, Ambassador of Japan Ichiro Kawabata came to the mourning rally.













It should be mentioned that all over the country, people are gathering to pay tribute to 2014 Winter Olympics medalist Denis Ten.



It is to be recalled that the tragic accident happened on July 19 in Almaty when Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed by two men who tried to steal mirrors from his car. As a result of the stab wound in the thigh Denis lost 3 liters of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where physicians were fighting for his life. He remained in critical condition and was clinging to his life for almost three hours.













Video: Alexandr Pavskiy