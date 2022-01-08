Six armed attackers eliminated in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Six armed attackers were liquidated in the city of Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the operational command of Zhambyl region, a number of terror attacks was prevented. Six armed attackers were eliminated. Five law-enforcement agents were injured and over 100 operations vehicles were damaged.

11 checkpoints were put up in the regional center. At least four attacks on checkpoints were prevented in the past day.

The counter-terror operation is still underway. Over 2,000 police officers, military personnel, the National Security Committee personnel are involved in the operation.