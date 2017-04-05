EN
    16:08, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Six Asians detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of terrorist recruitment

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Six Central Asian citizens have been detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of facilitating terrorist activities and recruiting their compatriots into terrorist groups, the Russian Investigative Committee said Wednesday, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews . 

    The arrests were carried out jointly with officers of regional FSB and Ministry of Internal Affairs directorates, as well as special National Guard subdivisions.

    "On April 5, 2017, as a result of investigative actions and measures, investigators... detained six citizens from Central Asian republics who arrived in Russia for work," the committee said.

    The unidentified detainees are suspected of recruiting, starting in November 2015, mostly immigrants from Central Asia to commit terrorist crimes and involve them in the activities of Daesh and the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) terrorist groups (both banned in numerous countries).

    On Monday, an explosion hit an underground carriage on the stretch between two metro stations in the central part of St. Petersburg, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens.

    One more explosive device was found at another metro station and defused by specialists.

    Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack.

    Photo: © Sputnik/ Anatoli Medved

     

    World News
