ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six cars were damaged as a result of a road-traffic accident in Astana today, Internal Affairs Department says.

The accident occurred at 08:00 a.m. when a 61-old-driver of Renault, who was moving along Korgalzhyn highway towards Turan Ave., did not keep safe following distance and collided with 5 cars.

Fortunately, neither drivers nor passengers were injured.