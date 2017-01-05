Six children born on New Year's night in North Kazakhstan.

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Two boys and four girls were born on New Year's night in regional perinatal center of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing press service of regional health department.

First child born in 2017 in North Kazakhstan is a 3,604 grams boy that parents named Arthur.

Total 27 born babies were born in regional perinatal center on New Year's Eve, 14 of them - girls. According to the press service, all newborns and their mothers are healthy and feel good. Some have already been discharged from the hospital.

In 2016 5,520 babies were born in the perinatal center of North Kazakhstan region.