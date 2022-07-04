EN
    Six dead, 17 missing after Marmolada glacier collapse in Italy

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Six people are dead, eight are injured and 17 people are missing after a massive chunk of the Marmolada glacier in northern Italy broke away on Sunday, causing a deadly avalanche, investigative sources said on Monday, ANSA reports.

    Two of the deceased have not yet been identified.
    Three of the victims are Italian and one is Czech.
    Rescuers worked thought the night looking for survivors with the help of drones.


