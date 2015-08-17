EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:43, 17 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Six died, five injured in road accident in Almaty region

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 6 people died as a result of a road accident which occurred in Almaty region August 16.

    As the regional internal affairs department reports, the accident took place near the village of Shengeldy on the 112 km of the Almaty-Oskemen highway. Six people died as a result of collision of Mersedes Benz and Opel Zafira cars. Five more are reported to be hospitalized with various injuries to the nearest hospital. A criminal investigation has been launched.

    Tags:
    Almaty region Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!