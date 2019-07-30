EN
    14:15, 30 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Six died in two road accidents in Almaty region

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM Two fatal road accidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on Almaty-Oskemen and Kargaly-Mynbayevo highways in Almaty region, Kazinform learnt from the regional police department.

    The first accident occurred in Koksu municipality, near Balpyk settlement. A driver and two passengers of BMW-25 died at the spot after the car overturned. Two more passengers and a child were hospitalized.

    Another road-traffic accident was registered near Kargaly settlement of Zhambyl municipality. Two cars – SsangYong and Audi-100 collided with each other. Three people died and six were injured as a result of the tragedy.

    Investigations are underway.

