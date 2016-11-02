Six exhibitions underway in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Six (!) international exhibitions - WorldFood Kazakhstan 2016, AgroWorld Kazakhstan 2016, KazUpack Kazakhstan 2016, Coldchain Kazakhstan 2016, HOREX 2016 and CleanExpo Kazakhstan 2016 - are currently underway at the Atakent Exhibition Center in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy mayor of the city Yerlan Aukenov greeted participants of the exhibitions adding that hundreds and maybe thousands of people will see the true value of food products and achievements of domestic agricultural sector showcased at the exhibitions.







"I would like to thank all organizers of the event. It is of paramount importance for the city. Food industry of Almaty city accounts for 6% of gross regional product or 560 billion tenge (KZT) per year and commensurate with economic output of such large regions as Aktobe and South Kazakhstan regions," he noted.







Aukenov called on participants of the exhibition to consider Almaty city not only as an outlet area, but also as a big platform for import phase-out.

It should be noted that specialists from 31 countries of the world gathered in Almaty for the event.



WorldFood Kazakhstan 2016 traditionally unites such sections as food products, food industry equipment, bakery, ingredients, additives and spices. About 360 international and local companies participate in the exhibition.







A conference "Poultry farming in Kazakhstan. Goals and problems" will be held within the framework of the AgroWorld Kazakhstan exhibition.

Representatives of government organizations, heads and workers of poultry farms, experts of the industry, mass media and many others will discuss current state, problems and prospects of the development of poultry in Kazakhstan. The conference will be organized in association with the Kazakhstan Poultry Breeders Union.



This year HOREX Kazakhstan 2016 and CleanExpo Kazakhstan 2016 exhibitions will showcase the full cycle of products, services and solutions from Kazakhstani and international companies. Two events - the 2nd international gastronomical cup "Delaruk 2016" and HOREX 2016 Forum - are set to be held on the margins of the exhibition as well. The best caterers and hoteliers will partake in the events.









