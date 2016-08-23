Six green energy projects to be launched in Zhambyl region by 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited the largest solar power station in Kazakhstan. It is located in Zhualyn district of Zhambyl district, Pm.kz informs.

"Burboye Solar-1" LLP was commissioned during the live teleconference with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in July 2015. During a year of operation the solar power station produced over 38.4 million kWh, which allowed to significantly reduce the deficit of energy resources in the region. The innovation project in the sphere of alternative energy sources will be presented at the EXPO-2017.

As Director General of "Burnoye Solar-1" LLP N. Kapenov informed the Prime Minister, the project was included into the Industrialization Map, and is now implemented within the program on development of renewable energy sources.

In total, nine projects of alternative energy sources are being implemented in Zhambyl region.

However, the problem of energy supplies is still relevant in the region, because about 70% of the electric energy is supplied from the other regions. For example, the electric energy for Kordai district has been and still bought from Kyrgyzstan.

Another six innovation projects in alternative energy sphere are planned to be commissioned in the period from 2017 to 2020.

It is believed that the share of renewable energy sources in the total energy balance of the country will be 3% by 2020, and 50% in Zhambyl region.