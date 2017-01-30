EN
    16:45, 30 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Six killed, eight wounded in Quebec City mosque shooting

    Six people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting at a mosque in the city of Quebec, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from bbc.co.uk.

    The attack took place at an Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec on Sunday, when there were more than 50 people inside.

    Police has arrested two suspects and seizing automatic weapons and handguns. Earlier, a witness told there were up to three gunmen. However, police does not confirm information saying they do not believe there are other suspects at large.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting a terror attack saying "We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge" in his statement.

    "Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country", added the PM.

    The very same mosque was the target of an Islamophobic incident in June last year when a pig's head was left in front of the building, with a card saying "bonne appetit".

