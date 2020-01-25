Six killed in German town shooting

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Six people were killed and two were seriously injured after a shooting on Friday in southwestern German town of Rot am See, Xinhua reports.

A 26-year-old gunman fired several shots in a building near the local train station and surrendered to police, according a local police spokesperson.

The victims were said to be related to the gunmen, his 65-year-old father, 56-year-old mother, two men aged 36 and 69, two women aged 36 and 62. In addition, a man and a woman were heavily injured by gun fire.

There were no indications of others involved in the crime.

Local police chief Reiner Moeller said he assumed it as a family drama and the man's motive was still unclear.

The gunman previously had made no criminal offense, said Moeller.

More than 100 officers were deployed to the crime scene and the surrounding areas were temporarily cordoned off.

Rot am See is a small town of some 5,000 residents in Germany's southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemburg.