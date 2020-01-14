Six people evacuated from snowdrift in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Six people including two children were evacuated from snowdrift in Zerendi district of Akmola region, Kazinform learnt from the regional emergencies authorities.

Five rescuers of the local emergencies service were sent to the incident site. A car with six passengers inside, including two children, got stuck in a snowdrift, was evacuated January 14 at 00:14.

None of the evacuees needed medical assistance.