EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:36, 24 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Six people killed in two road accidents in Kazakhstan on Sunday

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six people died as a result of two road accidents in Kazakhstan on April 23, Kazinform reports.

    The first tragedy took place in Turkistan region. The accident occurred in Otyrar district, on the Tortkol-Shaulder-Turkestan-Kentau highway, as Nexia car and a truck collided with each other. As a result, the driver of Nexia and his two female passengers died on the spot. Another female passenger was hospitalized.

    The second accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway in Khromtau district of Aktobe region, when VAZ-2110 and Toyota cars smashed into each other. Three passengers of VAZ died at the scene, while its driver was rushed to a local hospital.

    Investigation is underway.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Road accidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!