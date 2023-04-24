Six people killed in two road accidents in Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Six people died as a result of two road accidents in Kazakhstan on April 23, Kazinform reports.

The first tragedy took place in Turkistan region. The accident occurred in Otyrar district, on the Tortkol-Shaulder-Turkestan-Kentau highway, as Nexia car and a truck collided with each other. As a result, the driver of Nexia and his two female passengers died on the spot. Another female passenger was hospitalized.

The second accident occurred on the Samara-Shymkent highway in Khromtau district of Aktobe region, when VAZ-2110 and Toyota cars smashed into each other. Three passengers of VAZ died at the scene, while its driver was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigation is underway.