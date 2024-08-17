Six people killed in two-vehicle crash in Zhambyl region

A fatal road accident causing the death of 6 people occurred in the Zhambyl region on August 17, Kazinform News Agency reports.

A head-on collision involving a Toyota Alphard minivan and a Škoda Octavia police vehicle took place on a republican highway in the Zhambyl region. The accident resulted in the minivan catching fire.

According to the police department of the Zhambyl region, the road accident happened at the 34th kilometer of the highway Merke-Shu-Burylbaital at 1 am.

As a result of the accident, two police officers in Škoda Octavia and four passengers of the minivan died at the scene. Four people sought medical treatment. The fire was completely extinguished by 1.45 am.