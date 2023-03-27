Six political parties admitted to Majilis
According to CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov, 6,366,441 people cast their votes during the election.
The votes were distributed as following:
AMANAT – 53.90% or 3,341,510 votes;
Auyl People’s Democratic Party – 10.90% or 693,938 votes;
Respublica Party – 8.59% or 547,154 votes;
People’s Party of Kazakhstan – 6.80% or 432,920 votes;
Baitaq Green Party – 2.30% or 146,431 voters;
Ak Zhol Democratic Party – 8.41% or 535,139 votes;
Nationwide Social Democratic Party – 5.20% or 331,058 votes;
3.90% or 248,291 people have chosen «None of the Above» option
Following the election, six political parties were admitted to the allocation of deputy seats: AMANAT, Auyl People’s Democratic Party, Respublica Party, People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Ak Zhol Democratic Party and Nationwide Social Democratic Party. Baitaq Green Party which failed to gather 5% of votes is not admitted to the Majilis.
AMANAT Party wins 40 deputy seats, Auyl Party receives 8 seats, Pespublica Party takes 6 seats, People’s Party of Kazakhstan takes 5 seats, Ak Zhol Party – 6 seats and Nationwide Social Democratic Party – 4 seats.