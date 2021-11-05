EN
    19:17, 05 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Six regions of Kazakhstan put on weather advisory

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, southern parts of Turkestan region will be steeped in fog on November 5-6.

    Southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan region on November 6.

    Southwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the north of Akmola region on November 6.

    Dust storm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for the center of Kyzylorda region on November 6.

    Saturday will bring fog and gusty wind of 17-22 mps at night and early in the morning to the north of Almaty region.

    Dust storm and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are in store for the southwest and northeast of Mangistua region.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
