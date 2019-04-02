Six regions of Kazakhstan to see nasty weather
According to the weather forecasters, in Aktobe region, wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.
Kostanay region will see patches of fog and 15-20 mps gusty wind. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.
In Kyzylorda region, 15-20 mps strong wind, thunderstorm, and dust storm are expected on Wednesday. Chances of a storm: 95%-100%.
Patchy fog is expected in Mangistau region. Wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.
In North Kazakhstan region, there will also be patchy fog on April 3. The 15-20 mps wind with gusts ranging between 23 and 28 mps are predicted there. Besides, the next day, scattered heavy precipitation (snow, rain), fog, ice slick, and the 15-20 mps strong wind are expected. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.
The mountains of Turkestan region will see shower Wednesday afternoon. In some areas, thunderstorm, hail, the 15-20 mps wind with 25 mps gusts are expected. Chances of a storm: 90%-95%.