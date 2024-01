ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sharp temperature drop down to +2 °C is expected overnight on September 8, in some parts of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions as well as on September 8-9 in Pavlodar region and on September 9 in East Kazakhstan region, according to Kazhydromet.

On Friday night temperature in Astana are expected around +2 °C.