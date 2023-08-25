EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 25 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Skatov makes it to US Open Qualifying finals

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No2 Timofey Skatov (world No128) held his second qualification match in men’s singles at the US Open tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    In a match vs Italian player Raul Brancaccio, Skatov won in two sets with a total score of 6:4, 6:3. The game lasted for one hour and 37 minutes.

    During the game, Skatov hit one ace and made no double fault. He won also ten point and eight games in a row.


    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!