Skatov makes it to US Open Qualifying finals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No2 Timofey Skatov (world No128) held his second qualification match in men’s singles at the US Open tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

In a match vs Italian player Raul Brancaccio, Skatov won in two sets with a total score of 6:4, 6:3. The game lasted for one hour and 37 minutes.

During the game, Skatov hit one ace and made no double fault. He won also ten point and eight games in a row.