Skatov of Kazakhstan advances to ATP Challenger event quarterfinal in Chile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov, the world’s 144th tennis player, reached the quarterfinal of the 2023 ATP Challenger men’s singles event in Concepción, Chile, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan outperformed Nicolas Mejia of Colombia, ranked 260th in the world, 6-2, 6-2 in the second-round match of the singles tournament in Chile.

The Kazakhstani is to play against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, the world’s No. 102, in the quarterfinal of the 2023 Challenger Concepcion.

Kazakhstan is to take on Chile on February 4-6 as part of the Davis Cup 2023 qualifying.

Photo: ktf.kz