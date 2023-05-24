EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:48, 24 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (world No147) played his debut qualification match of the 2023 French Open tournament in Paris, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    He defeated Canadian Gabriel Diallo (world No146) in two sets with a score of 6:4, 7:6.

    The match lasted for one hour and 52 minutes.

    During the game, Skatov hit no aces and made three double faults. He also earned nine points and won nine games in a row.

    22-year-old Skatov is Kazakhstan’s No2 in the world rankings after Alexander Bublik, who is ranked 48th by ATP.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!