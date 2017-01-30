Skier Anna Shevchenko wins 1st medal for Kazakhstan at 2017 Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh skier Anna Shevchenko has clinched the first medal for Team Kazakhstan at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Russian Lilia Vasilieva hauled gold in the Ladies' 5km Individual Classic event on Monday morning. Another Russian skier Anna Nechaevskaya claimed silver covering the distance in 14:21.9.



Shevchenko settled for bronze with 14:23.8 result.



Skier Irina Bykova of Kazakhstan was 10th. Coming in 12th and 13th were Kazakh Olga Mandrika and Anna Stoyan.



Two more Kazakhstanis Angelina Shuryga and Anzhelika Tarassova finished 18th and 25th respectively.

