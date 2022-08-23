EN
    15:00, 23 August 2022

    Skriptonite’s record label Musica36 announce breakup

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The record label Musica36 founded by Kazakh singer Adil Zhalelov aka Skriptonite announced a breakup in a statement on their official Instagram account, Kazinform reports.

    Musica36 will no longer continue on as a band, reads the Instagram post.

    The artists are to pursue their solo careers. Those seeking for official information sources can turn to the artists’ personal pages on social networks.

    Musica36 included its founder Skriptonite; Gruppa Skryptonite; Truwer; Kali; M’Dee; TAYÖKA; Sisters; Qurt; Indablack; Gee Baller; Bludkidd.

    Notably, Kazakhstani Adil Zhalelov was named the Artist of the Year in Russia according to Apple Music.


