TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:11, 03 October 2015 | GMT +6

    SKSPI Rector thanked President for taking care of students

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received a letter from Rector of the South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical Institute Onalbay Ayashev, the press service of Akorda informs.

    In his letter O.Ayashev told about building a 500-bed 12-storey dormitory and its commissioning. The new facility was built on the initiative of the Head of State. On behalf of students and faculty, the Rector thanked N. Nazarbayev for his care of students. The author noted also dynamic and sustainable development of our country and wished N.Nazarbayev success in maintaining this course .

    Universities President of Kazakhstan Education and Science News President
