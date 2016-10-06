Skull of Keiki Batyr may have been returned to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Political expert Berik Abdygaliuly says that the skull of Keiki Batyr, one of the leaders of national liberation movement of 1916, might be delivered to Kazakhstan.

In his words, the plane with the skull onboard will land at the Astana International Airport on early Thursday morning. "A governmental commission will be formed to organize the funerals," Mr. Abdygaliuly claimed in a Facebook post.



Recall that in August 2016, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev promised to look into the possibility of returning the skull of Keiki Batyr to Kazakhstan during his meeting with then Prime Minister of the country Karim Massimov.



Keiki Batyr (1871 - 1923) was one of the participants of the Torgaiskiy rebellion in 1916. He was a close ally and friend of Amangeldy Imanov, the leader of the rebellion.



After Imanov's death Keiki Batyr was brutally murdered and decapitated by the Red Army in 1923. His wife and brother were killed as well. The skull was transferred to the Peter the Great Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography (Kunstkamera) in Russia.



Throughout the past decades a lot of books, stories and poems dedicated to Keiki Batyr's heroic deeds have been written in Kazakhstan. A bust monument was unveiled in Arkalyk, Kostanay region on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Keiki Batyr.