EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:49, 15 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Sleep could help fight against infection: study

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sleep could enhance the target ability of immune cells inside human body to help fight off infection, a recent study said, Xinhua has learned.

    "This finding shows that sleep has the potential to enhance the efficiency of effector T cell responses," according to the report.

    Researchers said that compared with the wake condition, sleep significantly increased the mean fluorescence intensity of T cells, a type of white blood cell that fights off infection inside human body.

    "Our results demonstrate that a couple of hours of sleep loss suffice to reduce the adhesion capacity of antigen-specific T cells," according to the study published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

    The findings could help develop new therapeutic strategies with the aim of improving the target ability of T cells, especially when they are killing tumor cells.

    Tags:
    Science and research Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!