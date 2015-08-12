“Sleeping” Kalachi residents were offered to move to Derzhavinsk town (PHOTO)

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM More than 30 families from the scary "sleeping" village Kalachi have made a familiarization visit to Derzhavinsk town of Zharkain municipality today.

They visited the recontruction site of a block of flats where they had been offered to move.

According to Akmola region's administration, the 75-flat building will be put into operation in September 2015. KZT 220 mln was invested in its reconstruction. There are 18 one-room, 44 two-room and 13 three-room flats here. The total area of all flats is 3 thousand 416 square meters. The readiness of the facility is 72% now.

After then the Kalachians visited the local schools, kindergartens and a construction site of a hospital worth KZT 2 bln 916 mln. The three storey 70-bed building can accept 150 visitors per shift.

Besides, the Kalachians took part in a meeting with the First Deputy Governor of the region Kadyrkhan Otarov. According to him, all those willing to move to Derzhavinsk will be provided with accomodation and job while their children will be placed at schools and kindergartens and even at nurseries.