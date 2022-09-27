Sleet expected in northern Kazakhstan Sep 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northwestern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact the weather in Kazakhstan September 27. Heavy rains are expected in eastern regions, while northern regions should brace for sleet, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Western areas of Kazakhstan will see no precipitation today.

Strong wind is forecast in some areas, with fog to blanket northern regions. Thunderstorms will hit southern and eastern regions.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions and in southern areas of Atyrau region.

Astana: partly cloudy, rain, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes gusting to 15-20m/s, +9+11°C at night and in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +15+17°C at night, +24+26°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +8+10°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.



