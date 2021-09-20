Sleet, frosts forecast for much of Kazakhstan Sept 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The greater part of the country is to expect unstable weather conditions on September 20, causing thunderstorms in the south, southeast, and west, little precipitation as sleet in the north and east, and frosts in eight regions, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecast Kazhydromet.

The rest parts are to see weather without precipitation due to an anticyclone spur. The greater part of the country is to brace for high wind. Fog is expected in the east and center.

Little precipitation as sleet is forecast for the north, northeast of North Kazakhstan, northwest, north, northeast of East Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frosts with temperature as low as 3 degrees Celsius is predicted for West Kazakhstan at night. 3 degrees Celsius frosts are to grip the north, east of Akmola, north of Aktobe, west of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, southwest of North Kazakhstan, south of Pavlodar, west, east, center of Karaganda regions in the nighttime.

Nur-Sultan city is to see 3 degrees Celsius ground frosts at night on September 20.