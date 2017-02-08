Sleet, snowstorm, strong winds expected on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With passage of atmospheric fronts, on Wednesday in most parts of the country we will see snow, fog, ice on the roads, storm, strong winds, Kazhydromet reported.

In places in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions snowstorm, strong wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

In Akmola region - snowstorm, fog, strong winds of 15-20 m/s in the afternoon.

In Almaty region - patchy fog at night. Strong winds in Zhalanashkol district 18-23 m/s. with gusts up to 28 m/s.

In Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan region forcasters expect patchy fog, strong winds in the afternoon, in places up to 15-20 m/s, in Zhambyl region with gusts up to 23 m/s.

In the afternoon in places of Kyzylorda region mets expect sleet, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.

In Mangistau region during the night and in the morning we will see patchy fog.

In places in Aktobe region in the afternoon - strong winds of 18 m/s.

In the morning and afternoon in Karaganda region in some places - snowstorm, wind up to 15-20 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region - patchy fog, wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s.