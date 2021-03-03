Slight decrease in number of fresh COVID-19 cases observed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beisenova talked about the current epidemiological situation in the city on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Kazakh capital has recently seen a 33.8% decrease in number of fresh infections compared to January. Currently the city is in the ‘yellow zone’,» Ms Beisenova said at the online media briefing on Wednesday.

The chief sanitary officer stressed that the new COVID-19 cases are being registered among the residents of all ages and from all walks of life.

«This year 6,707 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases have been registered in the city. In the past 24 hours, the city has reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, including 37 infections with symptoms and 31 symptom-free cases,» she added.

According to Ms Beisenova, as of March 1, 2021 1,103 schoolchildren tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the academic year in the city. Of these, 263 or 23.8% of schoolchildren attended in-person classes at schools, while the rest of the kids studied in a remote mode.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 717 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.